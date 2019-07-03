Austin School District help feeds the community

AUSTIN, Minn- While many kids look forward to the carefree days of summer for others it brings an added stress.

Sadly for some children school lunch is the only or the most nutritious meal they get all day. When school's not in session they go hungry. That's why several local communities have a summer lunch program. The Austin School District is one of them.

Austin resident Meagen Underhill visits the Austin High School cafeteria practically on an everyday basis.

“We make it a point and if we don't then it sandwiches at home," Underhill said.

Underhill is grateful for the Summer Food Service Program.

Mary Weikum is the Director of Food and Nutrition for Austin School District and says the program helps so many in the community.

“We are a district that who have almost 60 percent of our students that qualify for free or reduce price lunches and we always worried what these families would do during the summer," Weikum said.

This is the 10th year the program has been taking place. Last year the district served 30,000 meals.

Kids eat free but adults pay a small fee of four dollars for a full meal or a $1.50 for just the entrée.

Underhill opts for the entrée.

This stay at home mom says money can be tight.

"Even just having one kid can be expensive just to live, " Underhill said.

On most days she just has one child to care for but now that summer is out she helps take care of her younger siblings.

“This is definitely a savior well until we get home they are hungry again," Underhill said. “They do have some really good options with fruits and the serving are a nice size,”

The program is offered at three locations. Austin High School and IJ Holton are open Monday-Friday and Neveln is opened Tuesday-Thursday.