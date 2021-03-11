Austin School District goes back to distance learning after bus driver COVID-19 outbreak

AUSTIN, Minn. - In order to get kids to school, buses need to be running.

This has become a problem for the Austin School District and the Palmer Bus Service.

Recently, there has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases at the Palmer Bus Service, which is the company Austin Public School District partners with.

Superintendent David Krenz says the school district was made aware this past weekend when Palmer Bus Service told them there were some people with symptoms, who then received positive COVID-19 test results.

On Wednesday, Palmer Bus Service said it had five positive cases, but could continue the transportation service.

45 minutes later, Palmer Bus Service learned from the Minnesota Department of Health that the company had 12 positive cases and would not be able to assist in transporting students.

Superintendent Krenz says the district felt the safest option was to switch to distance learning.

"Not knowing where the isolation was on Monday and Tuesday, we felt that to keep all our staff and students safe, the safest remedy was to go to distance learning," says Krenz.

Distance learning will continue through March 19th and students will go back to school on the 22nd.