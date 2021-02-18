Austin School Board offers top job to Byron superintendent

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Austin School Board is looking to a nearby district for its next superintendent.

After conducting a series of interviews with candidates, the Board voted Thursday to offer the job to Dr. Joey Page, current superintendent at Byron Public Schools.

“The consensus was that Dr. Page has the qualifications and skills to move the school district forward,” says Board Chair Kathy Green. “We feel he will come into the position with an open mind, ready to listen, and committed to finding the best direction for the district, and we look forward to working with him.”

The school district says contract negotiations with Dr. Page will begin and it is hoped the School Board will approve his contract at Monday’s board meeting. If so, Dr. Page’s start as Austin Public Schools Superintendent on July 1.