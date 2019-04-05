Austin Residents Weigh-In On Refendum

Residents of the Austin School District are getting ready to vote on a $24.885 million in building bonds for additions and renovations at Woodson Kindergarten Center in order to incorporate Early Childhood programming from the CLC and create an Early Childhood Campus. The bond proceeds will be used to: - Build 16 new classrooms - Add a gymnasium and additional office space - Remodel the kitchen and cafeteria - Install new playgrounds If voters approve the ballot question, the tax impact to a resident with a home value of $100,000.

Ashley McLaren is with vote yes and says it’s a change that is desperately needed.

"Yes taxes may raise but it’s going to have a huge investment in our community,” Said McLaren.

Back in 2005 Austin School District moved the kindergarten classes out of the elementary schools instead housing them all at Woodson Kindergarten Center. The early learning programs at Woodson were then moved to the community learning center at Queen of Angels Church. John Alberts Executive Director of Educational Services for Austin School District says the move to Queens of Angel Church was suppose to be a temporary thing. He further explained while the current building has served its purpose they are running out of space.

“We have some students on a waiting list and that space wasn't necessarily designed for early learning," Said Alberts.

Residents can vote at one of six locations in Austin.