Austin Public Schools shifting to online classes

AUSTIN, Minn. – The challenge of dealing with the pandemic, more than the virus itself, is pushing Austin Public Schools to move all classes online.

The school district says instruction will continue as normal November 16 through 20, following by no school the next week due to staff planning and the Thanksgiving break. Distance learning will then take place for all grades November 30 through December 22 with a plan to return to in-person classes for PreK-6th grade and hybrid classes for 7th through 12th grade on January 4.

In a public statement on the shift, Austin Public Schools says it has only seen a slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases in its buildings but the number of quarantines from coming in close contact with the infected as “increased to such a rate that we now need to switch learning models.”

The school district says it is “essential” for students to attend class during the week of November 15 to get all the materials they will need to take part in distance learning. Changes to athletics and other school activities will be communicated directly to affected students and their families.