Austin Public Schools partnering with agencies for vaccination clinic

AUSTIN, Minnesota - As cases in younger Minnesotans continue to increase, Austin Public Schools is aiding in the push to be vaccinated.

Governor Tim Walz is encouraging 16 and 17 year-olds to get the Pfizer vaccine through a series a pop up clinics across the state, including at Mall of America. In Austin, the school district is partnering with Mower County Health & Human Services and the Mayo Clinic Health System for two dates next month at Hastings Gym at Austin High School.

HR Director Mark Raymond highlights the partnership between the district and agencies to make sure this opportunity is a reality.

"The decision for getting vaccinated is solely a personal decision. Those individuals need to arrive to that conclusion on their own. What we're doing is providing that opportunity so that if and when students 16 and up, and community members 16 and up decide they would like to be vaccinated, there are opportunities for them."

He adds that the district will continue to work with the agencies to provide these clinics throughout the summer as long as demand warrants it, including if the age groups for vaccinations expand.

"If that were to happen this summer, if it drives down to let's say 8 and up or 10 and up, that's a whole new population of students that can possibly participate in it. We'd anticipate they'd reach out to us and we'd be a willing partner to try and set something up."

The clinics, set for May 7 and 28, will be opened to the public. Times have not yet been secured.

The State of Minnesota is offering a 'Find My Vaccine' map for teens to find their local provider for the Pfizer vaccine.