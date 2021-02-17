Austin Public Schools names three finalists for new superintendent

AUSTIN, Minn. – Three finalists have been named in the search for a new superintendent at Austin Public Schools.

The finalists are:

Joseph Libby, Executive Director, Teaching and Learning Services, West Des Moines Community Schools

Joey Page, Superintendent, Byron Public Schools

Lori Volz, Executive Director of Finance & Operations, Austin Public Schools

These finalists were chosen after an initial round of interviews Tuesday and Wednesday. A second round of interviews for the finalists will begin at 1 pm on Thursday. All interviews will be held via Microsoft Teams and the public is invited to observe interviews in Austin High School’s Christgau Hall.