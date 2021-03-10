Austin Public Schools is suspending in-person classes

AUSTIN, Minn. – A “significant level” of coronavirus in its contracted bus service is pushing Austin Public Schools back to distance learning.

A post on the school district’s Facebook page says all in-person learning will be suspended from Thursday through March 19, with in-person and hybrid learning resuming on March 22. The district says instances of COVID-19 in the bus service are “impacting our ability to transport students.”

According to the Facebook post, coaches and advisors will provide guidance on extracurricular transportation and an emergency childcare plan will be communicated with a start date of March 15. . CLC, Woodson, and elementary schools will be using the flexible learning bingo card on Thursday.

Pacelli Catholic Schools also issued a Facebook post Wednesday that Palmer Bus Service would be suspending buses until March 22 but that Pacelli would remain open.