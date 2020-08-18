Austin Public Schools focus on cleaner air ahead of upcoming school year

AUSTIN, Minn. - As local school districts prepare to reopen this fall, faculty and staff are working hard to make sure buildings are safe for students. They're thinking about face masks, social distancing, and clean air.

Tucked underneath Austin High School are the HVAC units that filter air through the building.

Austin Public Schools Director of Facility Services Brian Beasley oversees the operation. He's been a part of the pandemic planning efforts to make sure surfaces are clean and the air is healthy to breathe in.

Beasley said the district upgraded the system a few years ago with new automation that allows them to monitor CO2 levels that will pull fresh air into the building as needed.

New this year is the frequency which they run them.

"Typically we would only run the air when the staff is here," Beasley explains, "but it only makes more sense now to keep that air constantly filtering. So with that, Monday through Sunday we're running our air non-stop through filtration."

Because the air handlers will be running 24/7 this school year, the filters will have to be changed twice as often. It will mean more maintenance and oversight, as well as a higher electric bill. Beasley thinks it's worth it for cleaner air.

"It's just the tip of the iceberg with what we've been planning and preparing as far as our cleaning methods and maintaining methods and setting schedules to make everyone safe at the end of the day," Beasley said.