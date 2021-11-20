Austin Public Schools and Mower County Public Health offer COVID-19 vaccine for students

AUSTIN, Minn.- Students ages 5-11 in Austin Public Schools rolled up their sleeves this week. On Friday, the district's vaccination clinic continued. The vaccine is another way to keep students learning in person.

"We've been layering a lot of mitigation strategies this fall and this is just another layer we can protect students with while they're coming to school to learn in person this year," says the district's COVID-19 coordinator Michelle Baker.

The mitigation strategies include hand washing, hand sanitizing, and having elementary students stay in their classrooms. This week, 200 students were immunized.

"Vaccination is a really good mitigation strategy and it will support students staying in school as we move forward in the school year," explains Baker.

Students at Banfield and Sumner Elementary Schools were vaccinated on Friday. The district will be offering another clinic during the week of December 6 for APS students who got their first dose this week. Any student who wasn't able to get their vaccine this week can always get the shot at places in the community. You can click here to see who's offering it.