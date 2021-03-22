Austin Public Schools Superintendent feels good about heading back to in-person learning

AUSTIN, Minn. - After a brief and unplanned week off from in-person learning, students in Austin are heading back to school.

Austin Public Schools switched to all distance learning almost two weeks ago because of an outbreak among bus staff. Taking the time off to clean the buses and have everyone in the school district quarantine wasn't ideal, but the superintendent , David Krenz, said that's what was needed to be able to head back to school. For any parents who might have some concerns, he explained he understands. "The patience of our parents. I know there's frustration there and I know that they need to be working and feel the kids need to be in school," said Krenz. "We agree with that. We just want to make sure it's a safe environment."

Krenz said distance learning has made a huge impact on the students and their engagement in class has gone down significantly. But with almost all of the teachers and staff now vaccinated, he feels they're getting closer to everyone learning in-person again. "All of our staff who have wanted vaccinations, which is almost 700, have gotten their first," he explained. "We believe our numbers are that by the end of next week, all will have their second dose. That's critical."

Elementary students in Austin are returning back to school four days a week and the older students are still following the hybrid model for the time being. The CDC recently updated its guidance now allowing desks in school to be 3 feet apart instead of the original recommendation of 6 feet.