Austin Public School District COVID-19 Coordinator prepares for students' return to school

AUSTIN, Minn. - Following winter break, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says elementary schools have the option of either going hybrid or to all in-person classes.

For middle and high school students, it's up to each district to choose what to do.

The COVID-19 Coordinator for the Austin Public School District tells KIMT News 3 teachers are required to wear face shields, as well as the usual masks.

Students are required to wear masks at all times, including during physical education class.

Elementary students will not be switching classrooms; the students will come to them.

The COVID-19 Coordinator says a lot of her job involves contact tracing and she says it has worked so far.

"As an employee and a mom myself, it made me feel good that our students are in the building and they're in-person or hybrid. And we're still able to do the mitigation strategies and they're doing them so well," says Allison Gunderson.

Another addition to these safety measures includes optional bi-weekly COVID-19 testing for teachers starting January 4th.

Austin Public School District students go back to school January 11th.