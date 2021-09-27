Austin Public School Board implements a mask mandate

The Austin Public School Board voted to implement a universal mask mandate at their meeting on Monday.

The mandate will only apply during daytime hours, according to Austin Public School Board Chairperson Kathy Green.

Currently, Austin Public Schools has 110 students isolating or quarantining due to either a possible COVID-19 exposure or a positive test result.

An additional 19 students will return to school tomorrow after isolating or quarantining for ten days.

Austin Public Schools has roughly 5,000 students, with COVID infections amounting to two percent of the student body to date.

"Bottom line is we want our kids in the classroom and we want them to be able to learn to the best of their ability and we think the actions we are taking tonight and going forward will best support that," Green said.

There is no timeline for when the mandate will expire, however future COVID data may change the school policy decision, according to Green.