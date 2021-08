AUSTIN, Minn.--- Austin Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

Today at approximately 11:24 a.m., a silver Toyota sedan with tinted windows struck a pedestrian on her bike on 1st Ave SW at 4th St SW.

After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle fled eastbound on 1st Ave SW.

The vehicle may have front-end damage and possibly a cracked windshield.