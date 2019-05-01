Austin Police name a new captain

AUSTIN, Minn. - It’s a struggle that many small towns and rural law enforcement agencies are facing keeping a full staff. The Austin police department currently has four vacancies in their department. While the department is looking for personnel they have managed to promote within. Todd Clennon has been named the department's captain.

“It’s something that I’ve been working towards and I’m familiar with the duties going in,” said Clennon.

Clennon has been with the department for 20 years and has worn many hats including snipper and detective.

He says one of his prime goals is to find qualified applicants to fill the department's vacancy.

His pinning ceremony takes place Monday, May 6th at the Austin city council meeting.