Austin Police Department uses social media to talk about mental health

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Police Department is using its Facebook page to address the issue of mental health and policing.

Click here to view the page. In the first post, Police Chief David McKichan talks about the three main categories of mental health crises police see when responding to calls. He's making these posts to be open and communicative with the public and show them that many of the services police provide on a daily basis often aren't as publicized.

"If you're only seeing some of the stories that get into the media, you're missing probably 99% of the type of work that we do out there," he explains. "And as we have discussions about the future of our profession, I think it's important that we can share as much information with the general public or with our elected officials about what we do, why we maybe do it and talk a lot about some of the calls and call types you're not going to see when you turn on the TV or open the paper."

APD handles around 100 mental health incidents, 125 calls for people who are suicidal, and 600 welfare checks each year.

Chief McKichan will be making more posts throughout the week, including touching on things police can and can't do when it comes to responding to a mental health crisis.

For someone in crisis who needs something other than law enforcement response, the chief recommends contacting Crisis Response of Southeast Minnesota.