Austin Police Department seeing homicides increase

The city has seen so far four this year.

AUSTIN, Minn.- In his 22 years working for the Austin Police Department, Captain Todd Clennon hasn't seen this many homicide cases happen in a short span of time.

"It's an unfortunate trend that is occurring but Austin is no exception to that," says Clennon.

Austin has seen four homicide cases since last December. Clennon believes anti-police sentiment and the police defunding moment might be contributing to the rise of crime. Despite the increase in homicides, Clennon says Austin is still a safe place to live.

"People are starting to take notice. Again we got great support from the City of Austin."

Kandice Miles lives near where one of the homicides happened earlier this year. She's hoping the city doesn't turn into the last place she lives.

"I don't like it. I use to live up in the cities, the heart of the crime and everything so there's too many people dying," says Miles.

Captain Clennon says they have a very important partner in their fight against crime and accredits active residents who are speaking up.

"Most of these cases have begun with the community taking action, with the community seeing something and saying something. We are partners with our community and we can only be as good as our community."

According to Clennon, the four homicide cases over the past year are separate incidents and are not related.

