Austin Police Department Assisting in nationwide search for Noelani Robinson

AUSTIN, Minn.-Her name is Noelani Robinson.

Wisconsin authorities say her father is suspected of killing her mother.

authorities believed the young girl was possibly in the area within the last 30-days.

Austin Police Chief Dave Mckichan says the department is assisting with the search.

He tells KIMT that they've looked into possible leads, so far nothing has come up.

he's urging people to be on the lookout.

“Strong possibility that she has been in our region recently and she still may be in our region this is where we want people to pay a little extra attention,”

The FBI is offering $5,000 for information leading to the location of the 2-year-old.