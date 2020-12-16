Austin Police Chief posts comments about fatal stabbing

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police Chief David McKichan has posted some comments online about the fatal stabbing Tuesday in Austin.

Jaime Vaca, 27 of Austin, has been charged with murder and assault for allegedly killing a boy who was trying to protect his mother from Vaca.

In a Facebook post Wednesday about a recent surge in crime and violence capping off a stressful 2020 and the challenges facing law enforcement, Chief McKichan posted the following:

“Yesterday, on December 15th at 850am, the public safety system faced one of the most challenging and tragic calls I can recall in our City’s history. At this time the details of the crime are being reported via the criminal complaint and I will not go into detail in this message. This was however an ongoing assault involving an edged weapon at 808 3rd Ave NW. Dispatch worked through the chaos to quickly establish this as the address to respond to. Arriving Officers and Deputies found a scene in which they needed to provide immediate medical aid to two victims for severe wounds, secure a suspect using non-lethal means if possible, and protect any yet unharmed individuals in the home (all five of whom were children). Acting together, the APD and MCSO accomplished all 3 listed goals in a short time frame aided by Austin Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance arriving on scene. I am so grateful that these professionals work and serve us in the City of Austin. What they did yesterday was unbelievable and I thank each and everyone one of them.”

“Our work then became that of investigators and we were joined by the MN BCA almost immediately. I know many on our staff were shaken by what they had seen in that initial response. We do recognize that and have resources available should any need it. I also want to recognize the Firefighters and Ambulance crew who treated and transported those victims to Mayo Clinic Austin and all the Mayo staff in Austin and Rochester who worked so hard yesterday to save the lives of these 2 individuals. They are world class and they are our friends and neighbors. I am so grateful for what they do. Mower County also immediately had their social workers on scene to safeguard the children from the home and spent a good part of the day making them feel safe.“

“There were other hero’s already in that house yesterday before we arrived. Despite everyone’s best efforts we were unable to save the young man who acted the most heroically of anyone yesterday. All of us wanted a different outcome for him. What he did in the defense of his family was incredible and should be recognized. His love for his mother and his siblings was proven without a doubt and all who responded and have knowledge of the investigation were moved by his actions. He saved their lives. I hope in time and with the family involved, that we can recognize him for what he did.”