Austin Packers boys soccer continues to dominate

AUSTIN, Minnesota --Although much has changed this year, not much has changed for the Austin Packers boys soccer team. It's another season of dominance for the packers who have won all four of their games by a combined 25 goals.

"They're going into every game pretending like it could be their last game," Head Coach Jens Levison said.

A 15-1 shelling of Red Wing was followed by a 3-0 shutout over a tough Mayo squad last week. Senior Andres Garcia says the team is gelling at the right time.

"We've just gotten comfortable with each other," he said. "Most of these guys are new so we're just tyring to build chemistry and take it one game at a time."

It didn't take long for the chemistry to play on the pitch. With not only winning, but winning at such a high margin of victory, Garcia says the team is confident going into every game.

"With new guys we were trying to see where they fall in butas you can see we've gotten used to it, we're just dominating right now," he said.

10 different Packers have tallied goals this season. Levison said the team is using a selfless approach inspired by NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

"There was that Kobe Bryant mamba forever Nike commercial. Better you, better me, better us so that's been the mentality like we've got to keep trying to improve ourselves so that we can improve as a team," he said.

Austin has a big test tomorrow against Mankato West -- another playoff team in 2019. They're practicing on grass to get used to the change -- the Packers play on a turf field. Levison says with the success they've had, he wants his team to stay humble.

"We want them to be confident so they show up and they play they're able to play," he said. "We don't want them to be cocky.