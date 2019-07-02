Clear

Austin PD warns public about hot car safety

Saturday Austin Police had to rescue toddler that accidentally locked themselves in the car.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 7:24 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- As the weather gets warmer the Austin Police Department wants to warn caregivers to not leave their children or pets in the car. Over the weekend a child in Sioux City Iowa died after been left in a car. Saturday Austin Police had to rescue toddler that accidentally locked themselves in the car. After 20 minutes the child was freed after police broke the car window.

Amber Von Haden is a mother of two toddlers.

"I know when I’m getting out of the car they are coming out with me."

While Von Haden has never left her kids behind Austin Police Chief David McKichan says it happens.
"As far as getting locked in a car that can happen very easily,” Mckichan said. “Our cars are filled with a lot of buttons a child might not be able to figure out what button to push."

According to Heatkills.org at 90 degrees the inside of a car can reach 109 in just 10 minutes and at 30 minutes the temperatures can rise to 124 degrees.

McKichan says a car can heat up in just a matter of minutes.

"If it’s 80 90 degrees outside that car acts as a greenhouse,” McKichan said.

He added parents should keep a spare set of keys nearby and always remember to take the children out of the car first.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Storms return midweek with warmth
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast

Image

Cerro Gordo Co. ends extended health benefits

Image

Alzheimer's & Medical Marijuana

Image

Minnesota Budget kicks in

Image

'Fireworks Free Fourth'

Image

Dangers of Driving Past Road Closure Signs

Image

Donation Pays for School Lunch Debt

Image

Firework safety

Image

Search for new Albert Lea City Manager

Image

"Close the Camps" protest

Community Events