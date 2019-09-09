Austin PD warns drivers to pay attention to crossing guards

AUSTIN, Minn- It's almost been a week since school started in Austin and it can be hard for people to get back into a routine. Recently there's been reports of drivers not following crossing guard signs.

When drivers see crossing guards in a school zone they have to stop like they would for a stop sign or police officer. Brian Blake is the resource officer for the Austin School District he says this year some drivers have not been paying attention. These drivers are putting many kids and parents on edge.

"you don't want the kids to get hit by a car," Blake said. He says the crossing guard is visible and people need to simply pay attention.

"They have a flag or stop sign that they are holding they should have some reflected clothing which makes them more visible for the driver to see,” Blake said.

Austin Police will be monitoring the area to make sure that drivers are following the rules. A violation of the rule is considered a misdemeanor.