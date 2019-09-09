Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Austin PD warns drivers to pay attention to crossing guards

When drivers see crossing guards in a school zone they have to stop like they would for a stop sign or police officer.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- It's almost been a week since school started in Austin and it can be hard for people to get back into a routine. Recently there's been reports of drivers not following crossing guard signs.

When drivers see crossing guards in a school zone they have to stop like they would for a stop sign or police officer. Brian Blake is the resource officer for the Austin School District he says this year some drivers have not been paying attention. These drivers are putting many kids and parents on edge.

"you don't want the kids to get hit by a car," Blake said. He says the crossing guard is visible and people need to simply pay attention.

"They have a flag or stop sign that they are holding they should have some reflected clothing which makes them more visible for the driver to see,” Blake said.

Austin Police will be monitoring the area to make sure that drivers are following the rules. A violation of the rule is considered a misdemeanor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mental Health Exhibit - Suicide Prevention

Image

New Electronic Speed Signs

Image

Wellness Center Proposal

Image

Keep the Bike Club Alive

Image

DSP Recognition Week

Image

Schools urge crosswalk safety

Image

Search continues for missing man

Image

Filling open jobs in North Iowa with program

Image

My Money: Looking at CD rates

Image

My Money: Tips when building a new home

Community Events