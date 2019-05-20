Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Austin Police Department now majoring in duck rescues

Photos courtesy Austin Police Department Facebook page.

The department posted pictures on social media Monday morning showing an officer in a storm drain rescuing 11 ducklings.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 11:24 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Police Department can add duck rescuing to its list of skills.

The department posted pictures on social media Monday morning showing an officer in a storm drain rescuing 11 ducklings.

The ducks were rescued safely and are now back enjoying the spring weather.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking A Sunny Start to the Work Week

Image

Budget deal reached in St. Paul

Image

Austin goat show all about family

Image

Cross country bike racing takes place in Mason City

Image

New bike lockers come to Rochester

Image

Fishermen look for a bite in the 30th Annual Walleye Classic in Clear Lake

Image

Thanking retired service members

Image

Drone video: Major damage to Mason City's Mohawk Square

Image

Clear Lake's Farmers Market

Image

Drone video: Mohawk Square damage 2

Community Events