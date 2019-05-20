Austin Police Department now majoring in duck rescues

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Police Department can add duck rescuing to its list of skills.
The department posted pictures on social media Monday morning showing an officer in a storm drain rescuing 11 ducklings.
The ducks were rescued safely and are now back enjoying the spring weather.
