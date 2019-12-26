Austin PD hands out caring cards to citizens

ROCHESTER, Minn- Police officers protect and serve. This holiday season, though, police in Austin have taken on a new role, distributing caring cards. Austin Police officers will distribute roughly 60 of these caring cards in Austin by the end of the year. Lieutenant John Mueller says police often come into contact with people when they are at their worst. The idea behind these cards is to show a gentler side of law enforcement and to reward good behavior or give someone a break.

"We make a traffic stop for speeding or something and see that the kids are buckled up properly as they should be so we might reward mom or dad,” Mueller said. “We might you know you are doing a great job caring for your children I would like to give you a little reward for doing that."

This is the third year that the department has been handing out the caring cards.

"People are quite surprised by it appreciate,” Mueller said. “Occasionally you will see some tears, tears of joy. It’s really something that people don't expect to see from law enforcement."

Mueller is also the president of the Austin Police Officer Association and says that this organization works hard to raise money for projects like the caring cards. Each officer was given two cards to distribute.