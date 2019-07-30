Clear

Austin PD get cookies and hugs from surprise visitor

AUSTIN, Minn- 10- year- old Sophina Lindquist from St. Cloud has a love for first responders. So much so that she and her family have visited thousands of them across the U.S.
Tuesday she stopped by the Austin Police Department to hand out cookies, hugs, and prayers.
Detective Dave Dyke says its a good feeling knowing that law enforcement can be a positive role model.

"You kind of hear and see that officers are tough but a lot of our patrol guys when we are out and about and we see kids we try and stop them and give them stickers and say hi to them,” Dyke said.

