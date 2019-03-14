Clear
Austin PD assisting in Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old girl

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 5:50 PM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 5:54 PM

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Police Department is assisting with the recent Amber Alert issued by Milwaukee police.
Austin police said 2-year-old Noelani Robinson was in the Austin area within the last 30 days.
“We are asking for any information that may lead to the safe return of Noelani. If you have any information, please contact the Law Enforcement Center at 507.437.9400 ext 1.”

From Wisconsin Amber Alert: On 3/11/2019 Dariaz L Higgins did not return 2 year old Noelani J. Robinson to her mother. Dariaz L. Higgins (also known as Dariaz Taylor and Dariaz Lewis) was arrested on 03/13/2019 and is in police custody. Noelani Robinson is still missing. Noelani may be in the company of a relative, friend, or acquaintance of Dariaz Higgins, and may be outside of the state of Wisconsin.

