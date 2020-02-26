Austin PD K9 gets new bulletproof vest

AUSTIN, Minn- A donation was made to the Austin Police Department that will be used towards keeping the squad safe.

Jenn Jenkins owner of Total Fitness Gym made a $900 donation to get the departments K9 a new bulletproof vest. Rudy has one of the most important jobs in the department. He’s used as a front line defense keeping officers safe. He also sniffs for narcotics and hunts for suspects. The one he's currently using was made for a different canine and just doesn't fit him as well as it should.

His handler Derek Ellis says Rudy’s vest now weighs15 pounds and it's about to expire so it won't be as effective in keeping him safe.

"He is typically the first one to find suspects,” Ellis said. “So keeping him safe is essential just like officers on the street, people are sometimes out to do us harm and a bulletproof vest will help him just like it helps us.”

" We saw a need here especially with the police officer that got shot in Waseca it kind of brought awareness and we started looking at what we could do in our community,” Jenkins.

Rudy’s new vest will be 7 pounds lighter and customize to his build.