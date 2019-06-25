Austin PD Use SIRT Training to Keep Community Safe

AUSTIN, Minn-The Austin Police Department is brushing up on essential skills that will keep them and the community safe.

Earlier this month the department sent two of their officers down to Kansas City for Special Incident Response Team Training.

Dustin Hicks took part in the week-long training.

“At the training, we learned case law review, debriefs from incidents, building searches, hostage negotiations, and hostage rescue,” Hicks said.

Hicks says he can't share all that he's learned or how it might be used but says the training could save your life or his. Hicks says his favorite part of the training was the new elements he got to experience.

"The facility we were training had a fully enclosed residential building that had walls that can be moved,” Hicks said. “So it was easy for them to change the scenario and that’s something that we do not have access to in town. Every now and then we can gain access to an abandoned building but that’s it."

Hicks trains once a month with his team and says SIRT training has elevated his thought process and will help him keep perspective while on the job.

Captain Todd Clennon says training like this is vital to everyone and adds value to the team and the community.

"There is no doubt in my mind that our SIRT team has resolved issues that would have lead to injury or death had our team not responded," Clennon said.

Hicks says SIRT training is not only a safety tool but also a resource that keeps them from calling outside departments for help.