Austin, Lourdes both fall in state soccer quarterfinals

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - For the Austin boys and Lourdes girls soccer teams, Wednesday was a chance to advance into the state tournament semifinals. Unfortunately, both teams' journeys in the state tournament ended where they began.
The #4 Austin Packers faced off against #5 St. Cloud Tech at St. Paul North. The match would go into a shootout where St. Cloud was able to squeak past the Packers.
In Farmington, the unseeded Lourdes Eagles squared off against Orono who scored a goal in the final seconds of the first half which was enough for the win.
