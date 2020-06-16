Austin Hy-Vee gives away more than 5,700 peaches

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin Hy-Vee gave away more than 5,700 free peaches to customers with a contactless, drive-thru event.

In partnership with its fruit supplier SunWest Fruit Company, Hy-Vee donated fresh produce to customers as the Coronavirus continues to impact individuals and families across Minnesota. Hy-Vee gave away nearly 20 peaches to the first 280 customers. In total, approximately 1,600 pounds of fresh produce was donated.

"So this is just one way to kind of share a special summer treat. Peaches are a little bit of a splurge for some people, so this is really a nice tasty treat for people to enjoy this summer," said Britt Fossum, Austin Hy-Vee Store Director.

As more families continue to become financially impacted by the pandemic, Hy-Vee and SunWest Fruit Company believe it’s important to provide access to high-quality produce during this time of need.

"Hy-Vee's really focused, especially during this awful pandemic that we're in, just really focusing on 'Helpful Smiles Strong.' Trying to get out into the community and trying to do anything we can to brighten their spirits," Fossum said.

Peaches were also given away on Tuesday at the Albert Lea Hy-Vee.