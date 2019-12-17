Austin High School students customizing curriculum during flex hour

AUSTIN, Minn- Austin High School is trying to make things easier for its students balancing part-time jobs and challenging ap classes by offering a flex hour. Within this hour students can make up tests, get help on assignments or explore new topics. Katie Lillemon is a senior at Austin High School. She says teachers are offering classes that normally wouldn't be apart of the curriculum.

"There are some fun things like coloring and playing video games with your teacher," Lillemon said.

Assistant principal Matt Schmit says this idea was prompted by a survey showing students just don't have enough time in their day.

"This allows students to get caught up on things," Schmit said. "It also allows teachers to offer enrichment courses.

"Having this flex hour not only gives us time to relax but also process things," Lillemon said. "It's really a way for students to take a breather during the week."

As of now, the class is offered once a week. Schmit says they are going to send out a survey this Thursday to get feedback and see how to proceed for next semester with this program.