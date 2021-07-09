Austin High School senior accomplished a lot on and off the diamond

AUSTIN, Minn. - One local baseball athlete is wrapping up quite the high school career.

Teyghan Hovland is a pitcher and an outfielder on the diamond, but he has accomplished that and so much more in his four years at Austin High School.

"I make these relationships with people that I'm going to know for a lifetime. And they're great people. And I think that's part of the biggest part of why I like the game is because I get to be around all these cool people that love the game, just like me, if not more," says Teyghan.

He has wrapped up his final baseball season for Austin High School.

Teyghan has accomplished many things during his high school career, including heading to the state tournament in 2019 with the baseball team and graduating with academic honors.

Sports will always be an important part of Teyghan's life, but giving back is just as important.

Participating in mission trips to Ecuador and Colorado are memories he will never forget.

One thing Teyghan says he is proud of is being a good role model for his teammates.

"Especially to the younger kids. Like this year, our catcher was a freshman. I remember the first day he came in. He was quiet, didn't say a lot. He was timid. Just being able to be that bigger person for him, be someone he could look up to," says Teyghan.

He was also given the opportunity to play in Minnesota's baseball All-Star series this summer before taking his talents to the next level.

Teyghan will be continuing his baseball career next month at St. Cloud State.