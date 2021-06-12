Austin High School graduate in his second season with Rochester FC

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester FC, an amateur soccer team in town, doesn't have the record it wants, but the team has the dedication and drive to get better.

Rochester FC left-back Dylan Hanegraaf says he started playing soccer when he was just eleven years old and fell in love with the game right away.

Dylan graduated from Austin High School and is in his second year with Rochester FC.

The team has been working hard in practice and is hoping it pays off on the field.

He's excited about the potential of this team.

"It's always fun. Meeting other people that are around, that are local. Knowing that we're the youngest team in this division and we're still holding on with all these guys that have had more experience playing," says Dylan.

He also plays college soccer at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.