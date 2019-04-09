Austin High School Strives For Excellence

Standardized test scores and grades in the Austin School District are falling short of the state’s standards. One group of students are finding ways to motivate others. Elizabeth Vu works hard to keep her grades up.

"I'm at a 3.8 right now," Said Vu.

Noah Zimmerman is right up there with Vu.

"3.901 I think, " Said Zimmerman.

While both students are making the grade when it came to math and science the district is slightly below the state's standards for proficiency. So how does Vu and Zimmerman beat the odds?

" On a Monday if I have a math test at the end of the week I will spend 30 minutes a day studying up to that point,” Said Vu.

Vu credits her teachers for success. She’s glad to have support when she is stressed.

“My teacher just calms me down,” Said Vu.

According to the Minnesota report card, about 90 percent of students in the Austin School District believe their teachers care and are preparing them for success. For Zimmerman networking helps him keep up his grades.

“I made a friend in one group and I ask them for help on my homework," Said Zimmerman.