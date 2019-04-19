Clear
Austin High School Hosts Hostile Training

Friday morning in Austin, several law enforcement agencies took part in a hostile event training at the Austin High School.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 5:59 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

Saturday will mark 20 years since the Columbine High School Shooting. On April 20, 1999, two students gunned down twelve of their peers and one teacher. It marked the beginning of a new era for school safety. Over the last two decades, active shooter drills and training have not only become normal but necessary.

Friday morning in Austin, several law enforcement agencies took part in a hostile event training at the Austin High School. To make it as realistic as possible, they used rifles with blanks to give the officers an idea of the noises and chaos they could potentially encounter.
Sergeant Michael Hartman with the Austin Police Department says he hopes its training that his crew never has to use. He further explained that a lot has changed since the Columbine shootings.

"In the Columbine shooting officers had set up and waited for the swat team to show up but now and then it's the first officer on the scene needs to go in, " said Hartman.

This type of training takes place in Austin every couple of years.

