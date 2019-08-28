Austin Habitat for Humanity Restore closing its doors: 'This area needs something like this'

AUSTIN, Minn- The Habitat for Humanity Restore in Austin is planning to close its doors.

Jane Flowers restores furniture. She's a loyal customer of the Austin restore because she loves the one-of-a-kind selection. She says she has bought everything from flooring, to doors, to windows. So she was heartbroken to hear they'll be closing next month.

"This area needs something like this,” Flowers said. “ A place for people to bring their stuff to let go of that is still in good shape that somebody else can use.”

Store Manager Ben Bellrichard says the store is closing so the organization can focus on other projects.

“We've built a lot of long-standing relationships with our customers, and for that, I want to thank them," Bellrichard said.

The restore is still taking furniture in until September 3rd. The store is expected to close its doors at the end of September.