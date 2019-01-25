Clear
Austin HRA dips into reserve funds

Due to a lack of funding caused by the government shutdown, the Austin HRA are set to use reserved funds to ensure housing programs continue.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 10:15 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

AUSTIN, Minn.-The affects of the government shutdown hasn't hit home in Austin. Now, the Austin Housing and Redevelopment Authority is starting to feel the financial pressure from the shutdown.
Jon Erichson is the executive director of the HRA.
He oversees section eight funded housing, that's a program that offers help with rent.
They funding from the federal government and so far this month and next month are covered. However funding is still up in the air for the month of march. He and other board members have decided to use reserved funding to continue covering housing costs for march. They're hopeful this is the last time the city will have to cover for the federal government.

“We're very optimistic there's going to be an end to the government shutdown soon,” said Erichson.

Although he's optimistic about the shutdown coming to an official end soon, he’s planning ahead just in case.

“We're going to look at this on a month to month basis and I think there is support for continuing to do that,”said Erichson.

