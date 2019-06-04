Austin Group Encourages Public To Get CPR Certified

AUSTIN, Minn- One group in Austin is spreading the word about CPR training. The American Heart Association says increased CPR training has been linked to a greater survival rate. Still, only a small fraction of people can actually perform CPR. June 1-7 is national CPR week. To bring awareness the Safety 4 u group has set up a booth in downtown Austin to educate the public.

Katelyn Murphy is CPR certified and encourages us all to be trained.

"it's really beneficial because you really never know when somebody gonna fall over and not be able to help themselves," said Murphy.

Murphy says she got certified to babysit but now the certification will help her with her career path.

"I learned more because I knew I wanted to go into the nursing field," said Murphy. "To go into the nursing field you have to be CPR certified in the first place to even sign up or the nursing programs."

Safety 4- U is offering classes throughout the month of June. For more information (507) 440-5733