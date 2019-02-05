Austin Fire Department educates about National Burn Awareness Week

AUSTIN, Minn. - It's National Burn Awareness Week and the Austin Fire Department is educating people on how to avoid such a preventable injury.

Josh Kunze is a firefighter and engineer with AFD and said getting a burn injury is a lot more common than people think.

People can get these scorches from every day items like a cup of coffee or freshly popped bag of popcorn.

He said research finds that about two children die every day in the U.S. because of burn-related injuries. He also said he sees a lot of careless behavior that could lead to such injuries when on the job.

"When we see that we try to correct that so it doesn't become a bad thing. We'd hate to have people learn the hard way," he said.

To avoid burning the skin, he suggests being smart while cooking like keeping the pot handle from sticking out over the stove. AFD also suggests having a 'no kids zone' from the stove to the sink to reduce the risk of kids getting burns.

Kunze said one of the number one ways to avoid getting scorched is to simply put away distractions.

Just put your phone down if you're going to do some cooking it only takes a few minutes. And then also knowing where your kids are at," he said.

To learn more about National Burn Week and AFD's tips to stay safe, click here.