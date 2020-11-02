Austin family has house vandalized, political sign stolen

AUSTIN, Minn- Halloween brought some tricks for the Woodhouse family. During the evening of October 31, the family had their Biden sign stolen and noticed a hole in their window

“This is just some person who lost their way and forgotten what it’s like to be an American,” explained Thomas Woodhouse.

Woodhouse, who plans to get it fixed, believes somebody took an air rifle and shot a hole at it. He was surprised and worried to see it vandalized considering, it has never happened before to them.

“I think the person maybe should get off the internet and calm down a bit," said Woodhouse. "We're all Americans and people should remember that."

Woodhouse filed a police report. So far the suspect has not been found.