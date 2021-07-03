Austin police warn against trapping pets inside hot cars

The Austin Police Department warned of animal overheating from locked, shut-off cars in an address to the public.

The department said they have already dealt with a case of animal abuse involving owners leaving their pets inside a hot car.

Animals, such as cats and dogs, can not handle heat the same as humans, often leading to slow, suffocating death.

The department suggests people should leave their pets at home when running errands.

Local pet owner David Watrud said he can not imagine leaving his pets in a hot vehicle.

"Can't take them shopping and leave them in the car. I mean you can not do that. You will kill your dog, so that makes no sense," Watrud said.

Police said they will intervene and remove pets from enclosed vehicles if owners are not responsible.