Austin City Council votes to remove Human Rights Commissioner

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin City Council on Wednesday voted to remove Dan Mueller, 1 of 9 commissioners, from the Human Rights Commission.

It was based on a recommendation from a majority due to his involvement with several groups whose mission didn't align with the commission, according to city councilman Jason Baskin.

Baskin said he voted against the removal.

"It is a serious ask to recommend removal of a fellow member of a board/commission who has been appointed and confirmed multiple times, and especially serious because this was the first time in Austin's history this request has been made (at least from what I can find in my research of the issue). I voted against this removal because I have a major concern that the precedent a move like this sets will have a negative long-term impact on our community. Opening the door to someone who expresses a minority viewpoint on a board/commission (regardless of whether I agree or disagree with the view) not just being voted down, but actually removed from the board starts us down a slippery slope that could have a devastatingly chilling effect on the open debate that is vital to our democracy," Basking said in a social media post.

The council voted 6-1 to remove Mueller.