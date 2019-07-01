Austin City Council approves small vehicle shuttle ordinance

AUSTIN, Minn- Monday evening Austin City Council approved the small vehicle shuttle ordinance.
The 5-0 vote now means Uber and Lyft can set up within the Austin city limits. Austin City Clerk Ann Kasel says there is a need for these services.
“We had a lot of citizens approach us about this and we wanted them to know that we were listening,” Kasel said.
Madison Lang says she plans on using the service and added that it would be a great summer job.
“A lot of people could make money driving for Uber especially college students like me,” Lang said.
The changes are set to take place in the next three weeks.
