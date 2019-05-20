Austin City Council Approves Contractor For Mitigation Project

Austin Turtle Creek is an area that is prone to flooding. Monday night Austin City Council voted on a construction company to help move along a mitigation project. Reiner Contracting, Inc will be overseeing the final phase of the Turtle Creek Flood Control Project.

The project's goal is to help protect homes that are impacted by flood water along turtle creek.

Vickie Steen lives right behind the creek. She says she doesn’t live directly in the flood-prone area but her

backyard does flood when we get a lot of rain. She supports the mitigation but does have a few concerns.

" If the berm is over here it will make the water rise higher in our backyard,” said Steen. “The city engineer said it would not change. It would just help the houses along the creek farther west to not flood."

The work will begin in mid-summer of 2019 and carry into the fall.