Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Austin City Council Approves Contractor For Mitigation Project

Reiner Contracting, Inc will be overseeing the final phase of the Turtle Creek Flood Control Project.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

Austin Turtle Creek is an area that is prone to flooding. Monday night Austin City Council voted on a construction company to help move along a mitigation project. Reiner Contracting, Inc will be overseeing the final phase of the Turtle Creek Flood Control Project.
The project's goal is to help protect homes that are impacted by flood water along turtle creek.

Vickie Steen lives right behind the creek. She says she doesn’t live directly in the flood-prone area but her
backyard does flood when we get a lot of rain. She supports the mitigation but does have a few concerns.

" If the berm is over here it will make the water rise higher in our backyard,” said Steen. “The city engineer said it would not change. It would just help the houses along the creek farther west to not flood."

The work will begin in mid-summer of 2019 and carry into the fall.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' Monday Forecast 5/20

Image

Donations Helping Women's Health Pavilion

Image

Partial Roof Collapse at Mohawk Square

Image

'Butt Kickers' pick up cigarette butts in Rochester

Image

Officers rescue ducklings caught inside drain

Image

Manly Skate Park closed

Image

Kid's Cup Donations help pediatric patients

Image

Exhibit tells story of artist's struggles with mental health

Image

Impact of the Kid's Cup Golf Tournament

Image

Turtle Creek flood mitigation plan

Community Events