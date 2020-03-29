Austin Church hosts drive in service

AUSTIN, Minn- The threat of Covid-19 has churches closing their doors to their congregations. These institutions are refusing to let the virus stop them from worshiping. From virtual services to now drive-in services churches in every community are finding ways to stay connected.

The saying goes if there is a will there is away. Grace Baptist Church turned the Ashley furniture parking lot into a makeshift church. Pastor Dan Mielke has always known that this would be the perfect spot to worship.

"When we first moved to town before Ashley came in we talked about making this building in a church well we didn't get the building but we got the parking lot," Mielke said.

The set up was just like any Sunday church service. There were songs and worship. People still practiced social distancing by staying in their cars. Some people kept their windows closed while others rolled them down while they read their bible. Those in attendance honked their horns in unity. Jenn Wilson is a member of the cornerstone church in Austin. Sunday she's here to pray with her friends, coworkers, and the community.

"So I think it was really powerful that even though we aren't able to be praying together in one building we can pray together due to their creative thinking,” Wilson said. “I also think it was awesome that our pastors and other pastors were encouraging people to go out and gather even though it was Grace Baptist Church that was doing this."

Doreen Nelson says Sunday's service was powerful and comforting.

"It doesn't matter what church it is because that's not what it's about.,”Nelson said. “Its about everybody coming together to give us hope and relying on faith to get us through this."

"I think for one thing it's letting people know that we are there for them,”Mielke said. “We want to be able to help in any way we can."