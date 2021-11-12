Austin Charitable Fund gets $65,000 state grant

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Austin Community Charitable Fund is getting $65,000 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

The money is coming from the Small Business Partnership Grant Program and is one of 37 grants announced Friday. DEED says the purpose of the program is to support the start-up, growth, and success of Minnesota's entrepreneurs and small business owners through the delivery of high quality free or low-cost professional business development and technical assistance services.

"This period of disruption in our economy is fertile ground to start a new business – evidenced by the big surge in new business starts we're seeing in Minnesota," says DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. "Over the next few months, winners of these grants will be setting up and executing programs that will provide support for entrepreneurs, particularly those run by BIPOC leaders."

Other grant recipients include:

4-Directions Development, Red Lake, $120,000

African Career, Education & Resource, Brooklyn Center, $120,000

African Development Center, Minneapolis, $393,750

African Economic Development Solutions, Saint Paul, $198,000

Asian Economic Development Association, Saint Paul, $348,000

BETA Group, Minneapolis, $150,000

Clues, Minneapolis, $231,052

Concordia College Small Business Development Center, Moorhead, $73,114

Entrepreneur Fund, Duluth, $600,000

Greater Bemidji, Bemidji, $379,100

Hmong American Partnerships, Saint Paul, $300,000

Initiative Foundation, Little Falls, $200,000

Kadiyohi County & City of Wilmar Economic Development Commission, Willmar, $76,000

Lake Street Council, Minneapolis, $200,000

Latino Economic Development Center, Saint Paul, $600,000

Leech Lake Financial Services, Cass Lake $120,000

Lunar Inc, Saint Paul, $120,000

Metropolitan Consortium of Community Developers, Minneapolis, $480,000

Metropolitan Economic Development Association, Minneapolis, $600,000

Minnesota American Indian Chamber of Commerce, Roseville, $120,000

MNSBIR, Minneapolis, $120,000

New American Development Center, Minneapolis, $350,991

NextStage, Minneapolis, $221,250

North Central Small Business Development Central Lakes College, Brainerd, $400,000

Northland Foundation Small Business Development Center, Duluth, $350,000

Northside Economic Opportunity Network, Minneapolis, $300,000

Redwing Ignite, Redwing, $352,154

Scott County CDA-CFE, Shakopee, $105,075

Seward Redesign Inc, Minneapolis, $120,000

South Central Small Business Development Center Mankato State University, Mankato, $296,000

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Owatonna, $150,000

Southwest State University Small Business Development Center, Marshall, $200,000

Springboard for the Arts, Saint Paul, $112,047

St Cloud State University Small Business Development Center, St Cloud, $120,000

University of Minnesota Crookston Small Business Development Center, Crookston, $237,217

WomenVenture, Minneapolis, $600,000