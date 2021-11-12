Austin Charitable Fund gets $65,000 state grant

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Austin Community Charitable Fund is getting $65,000 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
The money is coming from the Small Business Partnership Grant Program and is one of 37 grants announced Friday. DEED says the purpose of the program is to support the start-up, growth, and success of Minnesota's entrepreneurs and small business owners through the delivery of high quality free or low-cost professional business development and technical assistance services.
"This period of disruption in our economy is fertile ground to start a new business – evidenced by the big surge in new business starts we're seeing in Minnesota," says DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. "Over the next few months, winners of these grants will be setting up and executing programs that will provide support for entrepreneurs, particularly those run by BIPOC leaders."
Other grant recipients include:
4-Directions Development, Red Lake, $120,000
African Career, Education & Resource, Brooklyn Center, $120,000
African Development Center, Minneapolis, $393,750
African Economic Development Solutions, Saint Paul, $198,000
Asian Economic Development Association, Saint Paul, $348,000
BETA Group, Minneapolis, $150,000
Clues, Minneapolis, $231,052
Concordia College Small Business Development Center, Moorhead, $73,114
Entrepreneur Fund, Duluth, $600,000
Greater Bemidji, Bemidji, $379,100
Hmong American Partnerships, Saint Paul, $300,000
Initiative Foundation, Little Falls, $200,000
Kadiyohi County & City of Wilmar Economic Development Commission, Willmar, $76,000
Lake Street Council, Minneapolis, $200,000
Latino Economic Development Center, Saint Paul, $600,000
Leech Lake Financial Services, Cass Lake $120,000
Lunar Inc, Saint Paul, $120,000
Metropolitan Consortium of Community Developers, Minneapolis, $480,000
Metropolitan Economic Development Association, Minneapolis, $600,000
Minnesota American Indian Chamber of Commerce, Roseville, $120,000
MNSBIR, Minneapolis, $120,000
New American Development Center, Minneapolis, $350,991
NextStage, Minneapolis, $221,250
North Central Small Business Development Central Lakes College, Brainerd, $400,000
Northland Foundation Small Business Development Center, Duluth, $350,000
Northside Economic Opportunity Network, Minneapolis, $300,000
Redwing Ignite, Redwing, $352,154
Scott County CDA-CFE, Shakopee, $105,075
Seward Redesign Inc, Minneapolis, $120,000
South Central Small Business Development Center Mankato State University, Mankato, $296,000
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Owatonna, $150,000
Southwest State University Small Business Development Center, Marshall, $200,000
Springboard for the Arts, Saint Paul, $112,047
St Cloud State University Small Business Development Center, St Cloud, $120,000
University of Minnesota Crookston Small Business Development Center, Crookston, $237,217
WomenVenture, Minneapolis, $600,000