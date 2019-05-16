Austin Chambers Helps Newcomers Make Transition

Moving to a new town can be stressful from finding a new home to a school for your child.

The Austin Chamber of Commerce is trying to make the transition easier for newcomers. In 2014 as part of their Vision 2020, the community concierge services were born. Over the years the service has helped over a 1000 people.

Austin resident Jayne Gibson says this service takes away some of the stress of relocating.

How do I get connected with the schools or a fitness center and so helping people understand all the opportunities and the options helps people get more invested in our community,” said Gibson

Hormel Foods and Mayo Clinic Health System are the companies that utilize the services the most.

Amy Sheehan with Hormel Foods says the service is offered during the company's interview process

"The main thing people are concerned about is can I get up to speed at work and is my family gonna be happy here,” said Sheehan. “So the services that help families adapt.

Albert Lea and Mason City chamber of commerce offer similar services.