Austin Celebrates Tourism Week

It's an effort to boost tourism in a local community. As part of national tourism week, Discover Austin is teaming up with local attractions to encourage residents to be tourists in their hometown.

One of the landmarks on display is the Hormel Historic Home.

Organizers say events like this help to also draw in tourists to the area.

Austin residents Catherine Haslag is onboard with the idea.

“You often miss those pieces and its really nice to take the deep dive into your town,” said Haslag. “

Tourism week ends Saturday.