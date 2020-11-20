Austin Bruins still to host MN Wilderness for Friday night matchup

AUSTIN, Minn. - As the four-week pause on adult and youth sports in Minnesota quickly approaches, the Austin Bruins announced its plans for the remainder of the week on Thursday. Friday's home game against the Minnesota Wilderness will still take place at Riverside Arena as scheduled. Saturday's game with Cloquet has been postponed.

The Bruins will now travel to face the Janesville Jets on Saturday and Sunday. This two-game series will replace the series originally scheduled for late March.

As for what the rest of the season holds, the team announced in a press release "nothing further has been decided beyond this weekend but talks are currently ongoing with various teams in the NAHL to allow the Bruins to continue play outside of Minnesota. News on those discussions will become available as new plans become official."