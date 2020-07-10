Austin Bruins set to host All-Star game

AUSTIN, Minn. - Just over a week ago, the Austin Bruins weren’t so sure they were going to be able to host camps at Riverside Arena this summer. However, the Austin City Council changed its mind and decided to proceed with laying ice in the arena just in time for summer camps.

“Ice baby! We’re ready for hockey,” Bruins Director of Broadcasting & Sales Operations, TJ Chillot said. “It’s July, but you know what? It’s like Christmas in July for us. We’re ready to get going.”

During the week of Jul. 28, the Bruins will welcome 160 hockey players to Spam Town for its annual camp. All of them with hopes of making the roster.

Chillot explains the process.

“It’ll get trimmed down after one day to 80 and then it will get trimmed down again to 40,” he said. “Those 40 kids will be returning Bruins, draft picks, tenders, kids who were invited to the camp and they’re basically fighting it out for the final roster and that’ll be the Austin Bruins.”

Those final 40 will take part in the all-star game on Jul. 31 at Riverside Arena. The team announced Friday morning that the game is still taking place and that 250 tickets are on sale.

Chillot says the phone has been ringing off the hook because hockey fans are excited to get back into an arena for live sports making this year’s all-star game even more exciting.

“It’s tenfold this year because they don’t have the other sports to attract any of their attention. They don’t have a lot of baseball options, they don’t have a lot of high school sports and things like that so when you hear the opportunity to go see a sporting event, especially when it’s as exciting as hockey in the middle of summer.”

In order to keep fans, coaches, players, and staff safe, the team will be following guidelines set in place by the CDC, State of Minnesota, among others.

“Social distancing and masks are both going to be required to attend the game but we’re going to make it as safe as possible for not only the kids on the ice and the parents in the stands, but also the fans that want to come and support the Bruins.”

To purchase tickets, call 507-434-4978.